Things to know about Pope Leo XIV

Vatican: Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church. The 69-year-old from Chicago if the first American pope. He has taken the name Leo XIV.

On Thursday, Pope Leo appeared on the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica after white smoke billowed from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signifying the 133 cardinal electors had chosen him as a successor to Francis, who died last month.

Robert Francis Prevost was born in Chicago in 1955 to parents of Spanish and Franco-Italian descent. He is the first American pope in history, but is considered as much a cardinal from Latin America because of the many years he spent as a missionary in Peru. The Vatican also described him as the second pope from the Americas (Francis was from Argentina).

Pope Leo also has dual citizenship of the US and Peru. The American-born pontiff obtained Peruvian citizenship in August 2015.

He spent 10 years as a local parish pastor and as a teacher at a seminary in Trujillo, Peru, and was later appointed bishop of Chiclayo, another Peruvian city, where he served from 2014 to 2023.

Pope Leo is a member of the Augustinian order, which is spread across the world. He led the order for more than a decade as its prior general.

Pope Francis appointed the 69-year-old to be the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, which is in charge of assessing bishop candidates and making recommendations for new appointments.

He became archbishop in January 2023, and within a few months, Pope Francis made him a cardinal.

The new pontiff’s choice of regnal name aligns him with a lineage of popes known for strong leadership and doctrinal clarity. The last Catholic Church leader with the papal name Leo was Pope Leo XIII, who served from 1878 to 1903.

Pope Leo earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University in Pennsylvania and went on to receive his diploma in theology from the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago. He was also sent to Rome to study canon law, and later, in his career, he taught canon law in the seminary in Trujillo, Peru.