Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged again in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 72,360, higher by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 9045, up by Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 920 to Rs 72120 per 8 gram.

Gold price slipped down yesterday, after a week. In the last four days, gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram. Gold remained unchanged on Sunday and Saturday. Before that gold price declined by Rs 1720 per 8 gram in two days. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures was at Rs96,535/10 gm. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at Rs 95,600/kg.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 96,880/10 gm. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,807/10 gm. And, silver prices today are at Rs 96,870/kg

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,309.39 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% to $3,314.20. Spot gold fell nearly 2% in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3,288.39. Price of spot silver fell 0.4% to $32.37 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $980.62 and palladium fell 0.3% to $973.04.