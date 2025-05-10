Gulf country issues eligibility conditions for visa fine exemptions for overstaying expats

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has clarified that certain expats workers and visitors who have overstayed their visas may be exempted from fines or legal action — provided they meet specific conditions outlined by the ministry of labour.

‘The Royal Oman Police has closely followed discussions regarding the exemption from fines and financial obligations recorded against individuals and employers. It clarifies that the exemption applies to specific cases mentioned in the Ministry of Labour’s announcement regarding status rectification,’ said ROP.

Expats wishing to stay in Oman: Foreigners who intend to renew their residency or transfer employment within Oman will be exempted from all fines related to expired visas or residency cards, provided their legal status is verified and rectified through the Ministry of Labour.

Expats planning to leave Oman permanently: Individuals holding non-work-related visas who wish to exit the country permanently will also be exempted from all accumulated fines.

The ROP added that it has upgraded all technical systems to facilitate transactions and urged eligible expats to take advantage of the grace period, which continues until Thursday, July 31, 2025.

According to data from the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the total number of expat workers in Oman declined to 1,808,940 by December 2024, compared to 1,827,248 in December 2023—reflecting a 1.0% decrease. The government sector saw the sharpest drop, with expat employment falling by 3.1% (from 44,178 to 42,801). In the private sector, numbers declined by 1.4%, from 1,448,342 in 2023 to 1,427,363 in 2024.