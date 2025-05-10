Indian Army Targets Pak Posts, Terror Bases After Cross-Border Drone Attacks

In a strong retaliatory move, the Indian Army has demolished several Pakistani military positions and terror launch sites near Jammu, following increased cross-border tensions. Defence sources claim these facilities were being used to launch tube-based drones into Indian territory. The response comes after a surge in Pakistani drone activity along the Line of Control (LoC), with Indian forces responding robustly to the provocations.

Over the past two days, Pakistan deployed drones in nearly 36 locations across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Notably, India’s air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats, including an attempted strike on the Awantipora airbase. Intense shelling was also reported along the LoC in regions such as Kupwara, Poonch, Uri, Nowgam, and Handwara, while drone sightings were confirmed over strategic sites like Pathankot, Rajouri, Amritsar, and Pokhran.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that Pakistan used around 300–400 Turkish-origin drones, including Songar UAVs, in an attempt to infiltrate and assess India’s defence readiness. India retaliated by deploying armed drones, one of which destroyed a radar installation in Pakistan. Meanwhile, a Pakistani UAV targeted Bathinda military base but was intercepted, and another drone struck a civilian area in Ferozepur, injuring several people, who were promptly treated.