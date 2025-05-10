New research reveals women’s true preferences in sexual attraction

A research study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, has revealed women’s true preferences in sexual attraction. The researchers have uncovered fascinating insights into female sexual attraction. The study has also shed light on the differences between implicit (unconscious) and explicit (self-reported) preferences.

The findings claim that women may experience same-sex attraction more commonly than they consciously acknowledge or express. The study found that while only a small percentage of participants explicitly identified as non-heterosexual, implicit measures revealed a majority exhibited gynephilic attraction—a sexual preference for women.

Using the Implicit Association Test (IAT) and the Kinsey Scale, the researchers analysed data from 491 women aged 18 to 65 and discovered that:

80.4% of participants identified as heterosexual.

67.8% displayed implicit gynephilic preferences.

Only 5.9% showed implicit androphilic preferences (attraction to men over women).

The findings suggest that implicit measures may capture dimensions of attraction not reflected in explicit orientations, emphasising the nuanced nature of human sexuality.

Follow-up analysis revealed that women often rated other women higher in aesthetic appeal but preferred men as sexual partners.