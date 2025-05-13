CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: 93.66% Pass Rate, Girls Outshine Boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 results for 2025, with a nationwide pass percentage of 93.66%, according to Examination Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj. This year’s outcome reflects a solid performance by students across the country. Girls have once again outperformed boys, maintaining a trend seen in previous years by securing a margin of over two percentage points above their male counterparts.

Over 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams held from February 15 to March 18, 2025. The exams were conducted smoothly at thousands of examination centers under strict guidelines to ensure fairness and transparency. The results underline the academic efforts and success of students, with lakhs clearing the exams and progressing to the next stage of their academic journey.

Students can access their results through multiple platforms in addition to the official CBSE website (cbseresults.nic.in). Digital copies of mark sheets are available via DigiLocker (website: digilocker.gov.in or mobile app), while the UMANG app also provides access to results. CBSE further facilitates result checking via SMS, where students can receive their scores by sending a text in the specified format. To check the results online, students must enter their roll number, school number, and date of birth. They are also advised to collect physical copies of their marksheets from their schools once issued.