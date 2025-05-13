CBSE Class 12 Results 2025: 88.39% Pass, Girls Lead Again

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 results for 2025. According to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, 88.39% of students passed the exam, marking a slight improvement from the previous year. Students can check their results on the main website, cbseresults.nic.in, or access digital copies of their marksheets through DigiLocker. However, the alternate portal, results.cbse.nic.in, may experience temporary downtime as it undergoes updates.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the Class 12 board exams, maintaining a consistent trend seen in recent years. This year, the performance gap widened, with girls scoring over 5 percentage points higher than boys. The strong overall result reflects the continued academic dedication among students, with more than 16 lakh candidates having appeared for the exams conducted earlier this year.

Although the results have been declared, the official CBSE website links were initially not active. According to a press note, the results were expected to go live by forenoon. Students are advised to check any of the three CBSE websites—cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in—once they become fully operational. The board also highlighted its commitment to transparency and fairness in the exam process.