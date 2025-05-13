India to impose new tariffs on US goods over steel, aluminium duties

India has informed the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its intention to impose higher import duties on select goods from the United States in response to ongoing US tariffs on Indian steel and aluminium. In a notice dated May 9, India stated it would suspend trade concessions and raise tariffs on specific American products, as allowed under WTO rules when a country feels unfairly affected by another’s trade measures. India estimates these new duties could generate around \$2 billion in additional revenue.

The dispute stems from 2018 when the US imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium imports, including from India, citing national security concerns. India opposed the move, calling it unjust, and retaliated by imposing tariffs on 28 US products in 2019. The issue escalated when the US extended the tariffs in February 2025. India claims the US failed to adhere to WTO rules and did not consult under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) or the Agreement on Safeguards, thus justifying its response.

The trade tensions come as both countries are negotiating a new bilateral trade agreement, with India offering to reduce its tariffs in a bid to advance talks. However, the proposed tariffs could complicate these discussions. Meanwhile, news of the potential duties has affected Indian steel stocks, with companies like JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and SAIL experiencing declines. The situation is ongoing, with India asserting its rights under international trade law to challenge what it perceives as unfair treatment.