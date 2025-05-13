J&K Police Launch Manhunt for Pahalgam Attackers, Announce ?20 Lakh Reward

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an extensive manhunt for the Pakistani terrorists responsible for the deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, including a Nepali national. To aid the investigation, authorities have circulated posters in Shopian district with the slogan “Terror Free Kashmir” and announced a reward of ?20 lakh for credible information on the suspects. Police have assured that the identities of informants will remain confidential to ensure their safety.

The terrorists have been identified as Adil Hussain Thoker from Anantnag, and two Pakistani nationals — Ali Bhai (also known as Talha Bhai) and Hashim Musa (also known as Suleiman). All three are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned Pakistan-based terror group. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of LeT, claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam and is now considered the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan responded by attacking Indian military and civilian sites, prompting India to hit back by striking 11 key Pakistani airbases. Although a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10 following high-level talks between the countries’ military leadership, violations continued. During a recent DGMO-level hotline discussion, both nations reiterated their intent to avoid hostile actions and agreed to consider immediate troop reductions along the border.