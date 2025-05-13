PM Modi debunks Pakistan’s claims, stands firm before S-400 system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab on Tuesday and posed in front of India’s S-400 air defence system, days after Pakistan falsely claimed it had destroyed the weapon. This public gesture was widely interpreted as a direct rebuttal to Pakistan’s misinformation. Recently, the Pakistan Air Force had asserted that it struck India’s S-400 system during border skirmishes, with fake videos and misleading social media posts used to support the claim. Modi’s visit followed India’s large-scale Operation Sindoor, a military strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Adampur Airbase played a strategic role in Operation Sindoor and was reportedly one of the targets of Pakistani drone and missile attacks. However, the Indian Defence Ministry confirmed that those strikes either failed or were intercepted. PM Modi later shared his experience on social media, praising the courage and dedication of the Indian armed forces and expressing the nation’s gratitude for their service. The S-400 system, officially called “Sudarshan Chakra” in India, is among the world’s most advanced air defence platforms, capable of tracking threats up to 600 km and intercepting them within 400 km. India acquired five units of this Russian-made system in a \$5.43 billion deal in 2018, with the first one deployed in Punjab in 2021.

In the lead-up to Modi’s visit, India’s Ministry of External Affairs officially dismissed Pakistan’s claims that its jets had damaged India’s S-400 or BrahMos missile systems. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi clarified that no such damage occurred to India’s key air bases, despite Pakistan’s allegations and a broader misinformation campaign. Although a temporary ceasefire was agreed upon following several Pakistani drone attacks across Indian regions including Punjab, Jammu, and Gujarat, tensions remain high. Modi’s move to stand beside the S-400 is seen as a bold and symbolic reaffirmation of India’s military readiness and a direct challenge to Pakistan’s narrative.