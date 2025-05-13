PM Modi Meets Bravehearts at Adampur, Says Nation Forever Grateful

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Base in Jalandhar on Tuesday, shortly after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. During his visit, he interacted with Air Force personnel involved in Operation Sindoor, praising their bravery, dedication, and service. PM Modi emphasized India’s deep gratitude to its armed forces and called the experience of meeting them “very special.” He was also briefed by Air Force officials at the base, which had played a key role during the operation.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, clarified that Operation Sindoor was aimed specifically at eliminating terrorist threats, not targeting the Pakistani military or civilians. He highlighted the Indian Air Force’s precision in executing the strikes and reiterated the effectiveness of India’s indigenous air defense systems. The operation, which involved coordinated efforts across all military branches, showcased India’s ability to respond effectively to emerging technologies and threats.

In his national address, PM Modi declared that Operation Sindoor marked a significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism policy. He asserted that India would now respond firmly and unilaterally to any future terrorist attacks, stressing that nuclear blackmail would no longer deter India’s response. The operation, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, destroyed multiple terror camps and 11 Pakistani air bases, killing over 100 terrorists. Modi emphasized that India sees no distinction between terrorist masterminds and the governments that shelter them.