Schools, colleges reopen in non-border areas of Kashmir

Following a temporary suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan, all schools and colleges in Kashmir—excluding those in border areas—reopened on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The reopening comes after a week-long closure triggered by rising tensions along the Line of Control that had prompted precautionary shutdowns across educational institutions.

However, institutions located in sensitive border regions, including Kupwara and Baramulla districts as well as the Gurez sector in Bandipora, will remain closed until further notice due to ongoing security concerns. The decision reflects continued caution in areas deemed vulnerable to cross-border activity.

Officials also stated that Kashmir University will resume academic activities from Wednesday. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued the reopening directive on Monday, signaling a return to normalcy in most parts of the Union Territory even as vigilance remains high along its frontiers.