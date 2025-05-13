Body acne refers to pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, or deeper cystic acne that appear on areas of the body like the back, chest, shoulders, and even buttocks. Body acne occurs when pores become clogged with excess oil, sweat, dead skin cells, and bacteria. During summer, the combination of heat, humidity, sweat, and friction from tight clothing can aggravate this issue by further clogging pores and creating a breeding ground for bacteria.

Tips to keep skin healthy and reduce body acne in summer

1. Shower after sweating

After exercising or spending time in the heat, it’s important to shower as soon as possible. Sweat left on the skin can mix with oil and bacteria, clogging pores and triggering breakouts. Use a gentle body wash that’s non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores) and look for ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to help fight acne.

2. Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliating 1–2 times a week helps remove dead skin cells that can clog pores and lead to acne. Choose a mild exfoliant with ingredients like glycolic acid or lactic acid, or use a soft body brush. Be careful not to overdo it as over-exfoliation can irritate the skin and worsen breakouts.

3. Wear breathable clothing

Tight clothes trap sweat and heat, which can irritate the skin and cause acne flare-ups. In the summer, opt for loose, breathable fabrics like cotton and moisture-wicking materials that allow your skin to breathe and stay dry.

4. Change out of sweaty clothes promptly

Staying in sweaty workout gear or damp clothes can cause “sweat acne,” especially on the back and shoulders. Always change into clean, dry clothing after sweating to avoid trapping bacteria and oils against your skin.

5. Use a non-comedogenic sunscreen

Sunscreen is crucial in summer, but some formulas can clog pores. Choose a non-comedogenic, oil-free sunscreen that protects your skin without increasing the risk of acne. Gel-based sunscreens are often better for acne-prone skin.

6. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water helps keep your skin hydrated and supports your body’s natural detox process. Well-hydrated skin is less prone to excess oil production, which can help reduce acne.

7. Avoid heavy lotions

Thick creams and body butters can trap heat and block pores during summer. Switch to a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser or aloe vera gel that keeps your skin soft without triggering breakouts.

8. Use antibacterial body washes occasionally

If you’re prone to body acne, using a body wash that contains tea tree oil, salicylic acid, or benzoyl peroxide a few times a week can help kill bacteria and clear clogged pores. Don’t use it daily unless directed by a dermatologist, as it can dry out your skin.

9. Clean bedding and towels regularly

Dirty sheets, pillowcases, and towels can harbour bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells. Washing these items at least once a week reduces the risk of transferring acne-causing agents back onto your skin.