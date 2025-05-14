Indian Army defuses live shells fired from Pakistan in Rajouri, saving lives

The Indian Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad has been actively working to neutralize unexploded shells in residential areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Noushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. This operation is vital for the safety of local residents who had been subjected to intense shelling from Pakistan before the ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10. Army personnel have been seen carefully defusing the hazardous ordnance, with some shells being detonated from a safe distance as a precautionary measure.

The shelling, which severely impacted districts along the LoC, caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure and led to civilian casualties. In response, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, has been working to compensate the affected individuals and build additional bunkers in the border areas to protect the local population from further shelling. The administration’s efforts focus on mitigating the damage caused by the ongoing conflict.

The presence of live shells in the region is a direct result of Pakistan’s artillery shelling in retaliation for India’s “Operation Sindoor.” This operation, launched on May 7, was a significant military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In the aftermath of India’s successful operation, Pakistan escalated hostilities with cross-border shelling and drone attacks, but a ceasefire was eventually reached on May 10.