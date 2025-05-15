India’s anti-terror ops: 3 Jaish militants killed in Tral, J&K

In a major counter-terror success, security forces gunned down three terrorists linked to the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in a pre-dawn encounter in the Tral area of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The joint operation involved the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF. Though official confirmation is awaited, the militants are believed to be Pulwama residents—Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmad Bhat. This marks the second significant anti-terror operation in the Valley within two days.

Earlier this week, a similar operation in Shopian’s Keller area saw security forces eliminate three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives. Among those killed were Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi Dar, both from Shopian. Kuttay, classified as a Category A terrorist, had joined LeT in March 2023 and was involved in several attacks, including one on German tourists in April and the killing of a BJP sarpanch in May. Adnan Shafi, a Category C terrorist, was implicated in the murder of non-local workers in Shopian the day he joined the outfit in October 2024.

The recent string of operations highlights an escalating crackdown on Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits ahead of the infiltration season. Both JeM and LeT have faced severe blows, with back-to-back encounters weakening their network. Arms, including AK-47 rifles and other ammunition, were recovered from the Shopian site, indicating continued preparedness by terror outfits despite sustained counter-terror pressure.