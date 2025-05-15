Kolkata Heatwave Alert: High Temperatures to Persist; Rain Forecast Details Inside

Kolkata and several districts in West Bengal continue to reel under a heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for regions including Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, and Birbhum. The high temperatures are expected to persist until Thursday, after which some relief is likely. Kolkata itself will remain hot, with a forecasted maximum of 37°C and a minimum of 28°C. Clear skies are expected during the day, while rain may develop at night.

A Kalbaishakhi (nor’wester) alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, bringing hopes of showers and a break from the heat. Rain is forecasted for Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, and Paschim Medinipur starting this afternoon. Later Thursday evening, Purulia, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, and Paschim Bardhaman are also expected to see rainfall. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 60–70 kmph across some areas.

In North Bengal, heavy rain is expected in districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri today, with Darjeeling and Kalimpong also likely to see rainfall and winds. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has made its onset over parts of the Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and southern Bay of Bengal as of May 13. This development raises hopes for widespread rain in the coming days, offering much-needed relief from the intense summer heat.