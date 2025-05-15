Oppo launches new Android tablet

Mumbai: Oppo launched new Android tablet named ‘Oppo Pad SE’ in select global markets. The Oppo Pad SE is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500), respectively. It is currently offered in Night Blue and Starlight Silver, Night Blue Soft Edition, and Starlight Silver Soft Edition (translated from Chinese) colour options.

India launch details of the Oppo Pad SE haven’t been revealed. It has been launched in Malaysia with an initial price tag of MYR 699 (roughly Rs. 14,000). It is up for pre-orders via the Oppo Malaysia online store, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop stores with a special launch price of MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

The Oppo Pad SE runs on ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15 and features an 11-inch 2K resolution (1,200×1,920) LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 207ppi pixel density, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The tablet runs on a MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo Pad SE features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor. On the front, it boasts a 5-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad SE include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a personalised Kids Mode and Google Gemini integration. Oppo claims that the new tablet has 36-month Fluency Protection. It supports a face unlock feature for biometric authentication. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. The Oppo Pad SE houses a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging.