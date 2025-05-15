Triumph unveils limited edition Speed Triple 1200 RX

Mumbai: Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled a new limited edition Speed Triple 1200 RX for 2026. The bike will be produced in a limited run of 1200 units for the global market.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS doesn’t offer an upright riding posture, instead, it bends into shape to handle better specs. The footpegs are set further back, while the clip-on handlebars are no lower and demand your hand to be further forward. Additionally, the seat also comes in a different shape. Apart from that, the bike is adorned in Triumph Performance Yellow colour scheme and gets an Akrapovic silencer.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS continues to have a 1,160 cc inline-three cylinder engine. Triumph claims that it is tuned to put out 180 hp of power at 10,750 rpm and 127 Nm of torque while revving at 8,750 rpm. The power is transferred to the wheel via a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The suspension setup consists of the Ohlins SmartEC3 electronic semi-active suspension retained from the RS model, and the Ohlins SD EC electronic steering damper. The braking setup consists of the same dual Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers and MCS radial master cylinder, and a cornering antilock braking system.

The pack of rider aid features includes cornering traction control, front wheel lift control, engine braking control, cruise control, and five riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and Rider. In Track Mode, the rider has access to rake slide assist, which tunes the ABS to allow more front wheel slip and rear wheel lift.