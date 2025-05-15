Trump claims India offered US tariff-free trade deal

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has offered the United States a trade deal with nearly zero tariffs on a reciprocal basis. Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Trump said India was ready to “literally charge us no tariff,” suggesting a significant shift in trade dynamics between the two nations. He also revealed that he had urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to increase manufacturing within the US rather than expanding operations in India.

Trump expressed displeasure over Apple’s growing investment in India, stating that he preferred Apple to focus on domestic production. He criticized India for being one of the highest tariff-imposing countries, making it difficult for American businesses to operate there. Despite this, Apple is reportedly shifting iPhone production for the US market to India, as part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on China.

Meanwhile, India has denied linking trade negotiations to recent diplomatic developments. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit the US on May 16 for advanced trade talks, following US Vice President JD Vance’s trip to India in April. Responding to Trump’s comments that trade was used as leverage to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, India’s Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no discussions on trade occurred during those diplomatic exchanges surrounding Operation Sindoor.