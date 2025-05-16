Citroen launches C3 CNG in India: Details

Mumbai: Citroen India has launched the C3 CNG in India. The car will be available with a retrofitted CNG kit across the brand’s dealerships via a certified retrofit program. The consumers can get it for an additional price of Rs 93,000 which brings the car’s price to Rs 7.16 lakh.

The French carmaker claims that the factory-tested CNG has been exclusively engineered for the Citroen C3’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. It offers a mileage of up to 28.1 km/kg and is claimed to have a running cost of Rs 2.66 per/km. The consumers who wish to have the CNG-powered version of the hatchback can get it with the Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine variants. Citroen is offering a comprehensive 3-year/100,000 km vehicle warranty and CNG Components.

The CNG system integrates without affecting the boot space, and the spare wheel remains easily accessible. The CNG nozzle is designed to fit within the petrol filler port for convenient refueling access. Furthermore, modified rear shock absorbers, strengthened suspension springs, and an anti-roll bar have been added to enhance ride quality with the CNG kit installed.