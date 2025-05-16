Commodity Market: Gold price gain again

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price surged again in Kerala. Gold price crossed Rs 69,000 mark again after one month. Gold is priced at Rs 69,760, higher by Rs 880 pr 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8720, up by Rs 110.

Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 1560 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 91,870/10 gm. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 84,214/10 gm. And, silver prices today are at Rs 94,560/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened lower by Rs 314 or 0.34% at Rs 92,855/10 gm. In this week alone, the prices of yellow metal have fallen by Rs 3,750.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,235.59 an ounce. Bullion lost more than 2% so far this week, and on track for its their worst weekly performance since last November. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $3,239.20. Price of spot silver eased 0.2% to $32.61 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $992.55 and palladium lost 0.7% to $961.50.