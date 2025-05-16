Pensioners Must Complete Verification by May 31 to Avoid Disruption

Pensioners receiving social security benefits have been issued an important reminder to complete their annual physical verification by May 31, 2025. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has extended the verification deadline, and failure to comply may lead to the suspension of pension disbursements. This step is part of the department’s effort to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries continue to receive support.

To make the verification process easier, pensioners have the option to complete it through e-Mitra kiosks, e-Mitra Plus centers, or by using the ‘Rajasthan Social Pension and Aadhaar Face’ mobile app. These digital and in-person options are aimed at streamlining the process and providing accessible solutions for all pensioners, including those in rural and remote areas.

In cases where pensioners face difficulties with biometric verification, they are advised to visit the local sub-divisional office with their Pension Payment Order (PPO), Aadhaar card, or Jan Aadhaar card. For additional assistance, individuals can reach out to local officials such as the Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Municipal Commissioner, or the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to resolve issues related to the verification process.