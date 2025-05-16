Rajnath Singh: Operation Sindoor Just a Trailer, Pakistan on Probation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing personnel at Bhuj Air Force Station, hailed the Indian Air Force’s courage during Operation Sindoor, stating that the operation is far from over and what occurred so far was only a “trailer.” Emphasizing that Pakistan has been put “on probation,” Singh warned that unless Pakistan’s behavior improves, it will face severe consequences. He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, noting that Bhuj has once again witnessed India’s victory over Pakistan, just as it had in 1965 and 1971.

Singh praised the swift and effective action of the IAF, highlighting that just 23 minutes were enough to target and dismantle terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan. He noted that the successful execution of Operation Sindoor made every Indian proud, both at home and abroad. Referring to his recent visit to troops in Srinagar and his current meeting with air warriors in Bhuj, he expressed confidence in the Armed Forces’ energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to protecting India’s borders on all fronts.

Further lauding the Indian military’s technological prowess, Singh remarked that even Pakistan acknowledged the power of the BrahMos missile, which he said lit up the night like daylight. He compared the quick execution of the operation to the time it takes for an average person to eat breakfast, underlining the speed and precision of India’s air strikes. Singh concluded by saying the international community heard not just the sound of missiles but also the bravery and determination of India’s armed forces. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.