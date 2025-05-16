Vivo launches V50 Elite Edition with Vivo TWS 3e earphones

Mumbai: Vivo V50 Elite Edition was introduced in India. The handset ships with Vivo TWS 3e earphones in-the-box. The latest version is similar to the standard Vivo V50, which was unveiled in the country in February. Notably, the Vivo TWS 3e headsets were initially launched in the country in August 2024.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition price in India is set at Rs. 41,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB option. It is offered in a Rose Red colourway and is available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart and select offline retail stores. The Vivo TWS 3e in-the-box comes in a Dark Indigo shade.

Online buyers can enjoy up to Rs. 3,000 instant cashback by using HDFC, SBI and Axis Bank cards, or they can get up to Rs. 3,000 exchange offer. They will be eligible for up to six months of no-cost EMI options. Meanwhile, offline customers can avail of up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount by using SBI, Kotak, American Express, HSBC, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bobcard, and Federal Bank cards. They can choose to opt for up to Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus as part of Vivo’s V-upgrade programme.

The standard Vivo V50 costs Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 128GB variants launched at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3e earphones are priced at Rs. 1,899.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Features, Specifications

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh and 4,500 nits of peak local brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with support for 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. The phone will receive three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition gets a Zeiss-backed dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera as well. It comes with an Aura Light feature and supports AI-backed photo editing as well as other productivity features.

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone supports dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG and USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity. It is said to have an IP68 and IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build.

Meanwhile, the accompanying Vivo TWS 3e are tuned by Golden Ear Acoustics Lab and are equipped with 11mm drivers and composite cashmere biofiber diaphragms. They are said to support up to 30dB adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), AI-backed call noise reduction and 88ms low gaming latency mode. Together with the case, they are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 42 hours on a single charge. The earphones have an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.