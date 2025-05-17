India Permits Entry of 162 Afghan Trucks via Attari Border

Following the easing of military tensions between India and Pakistan after a May 10 ceasefire, India has permitted the entry of 162 Afghan trucks loaded with dry fruits and herbs through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari. These trucks had been stranded between Lahore and the Wagah border since April 24 due to the closure of the Attari-Wagah route on April 22. The bulk of these goods come from Kandahar, with some sourced from Kabul. The clearance was granted after the Deputy Commissioner of Customs at ICP Attari requested approval from the Ministry of External Affairs, which subsequently authorized the trucks’ movement.

Anil Mehra, National President of the Federation of Grocery and Dry Fruit Commercial Association, confirmed that only Afghan-origin trucks have been allowed entry into India. The move followed a recent phone call between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Jaishankar appreciated Muttaqi’s condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and his rejection of misinformation aimed at damaging India-Afghanistan ties. Jaishankar reiterated India’s continued support for the Afghan people and the intent to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has suspended trade with India, including goods transiting to or from third countries through its territory, in response to India’s April 24 trade restrictions following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists. Tensions in trade had already been simmering since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which led India to hike customs duties on Pakistani imports to 200 percent. Trade between the two countries effectively halted after Pakistan cut ties in August 2019, when India revoked Article 370, ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.