Weekly Tarot Predictions for May 18–24, 2025

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

This week asks Aries to slow down and focus on what really matters. Your energy may feel low, so prioritizing rest and good nutrition is key. Keep spending in check to stay financially balanced, though sudden impulses may tempt you. Work life may feel monotonous, but ticking off tasks will bring quiet fulfillment. Family dynamics may cause minor tension, so patience is your best approach. Love needs more emotional effort; adjusting expectations can improve communication. Small trips can boost your mood. Property matters could prove rewarding, while academics require consistent attention to see results.

Lucky Number: 8 | Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Taurus, you’ll likely feel in command of your health and energy this week. This gives you the momentum to pursue personal and work goals efficiently. Financial planning is vital—avoid overindulgence. Career growth or recognition may come your way, so make the most of it. Supportive family ties bring comfort. However, romantic connections may feel emotionally distant, so consider having an honest talk. Travel brings joy, and property prospects look promising for the long run. Students are expected to do well, so maintain your productive habits.

Lucky Number: 17 | Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

You’re full of enthusiasm and a sense of direction this week, Gemini. Your health is in good shape, which may inspire you to start a new wellness habit. Financially, things flow smoothly. Professionally, things are stable, though slightly uninspiring—injecting creativity into your routine could help. Family offers solid emotional support. In love, communication leads to better balance. Travel could face delays, so be flexible. Property upkeep needs attention, while educational efforts are slowly but steadily improving.

Lucky Number: 6 | Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

This week calls for maintaining a healthy routine, Cancer, especially with possible surprise expenses. Keep your budget tight and avoid splurging. Work will be busy with regular duties, and staying focused will pay off. A happy family moment may uplift your spirit. Love blossoms with deeper emotional bonds. Travel promises a refreshing break, while property decisions should be made cautiously. Academic performance looks positive—make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 7 | Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Leo, conserve your energy and focus it where needed most. Financial gains look positive—handle them wisely. Career progress aligns with your deeper goals. At home, minor adjustments will help ease tensions. Your romantic life brings warmth and contentment. Travel, especially adventurous ones, can revitalize you. If you’re eyeing property deals, review the fine print thoroughly. Academic focus is essential—stay on track and avoid distractions.

Lucky Number: 18 | Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (Aug 24–Sept 23)

Health might need immediate attention, Virgo—don’t ignore small issues and make necessary changes. Financial stability helps you plan ahead with confidence. This week may bring major professional milestones. Family relationships deepen, while love remains emotionally steady. Travel might not be exciting but will be calming. Property may increase in value, so stay informed. Academics are on an upward path—explore new areas of learning.

Lucky Number: 5 | Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (Sept 24–Oct 23)

Stick to your wellness routine, Libra, as it’s vital now. Overspending could become an issue—adjust your budget accordingly. Work progresses steadily, giving you time to improve your skillset. A family gathering will boost your spirits. Romance flourishes through affectionate gestures. A short trip might bring joy. Property and education require more attention, so avoid delay and stay disciplined.

Lucky Number: 1 | Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Take better care of your body this week, Scorpio—don’t overexert yourself. Financial gains are likely from past efforts. Professionally, you’re excelling and may earn recognition. Family matters might be emotionally charged, so be gentle. Love life is reignited with passion and excitement. Travel will be routine, but brief getaways can lift your mood. Property issues may arise—handle them calmly. Educational progress looks strong, so keep it up.

Lucky Number: 11 | Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Your energy is on a high, Sagittarius, helping you stay active and effective. Finances improve through smart choices and good timing. Work remains consistent—stay your course. Family bonding strengthens through meaningful conversations. Romantic misunderstandings may arise, so try seeing things from your partner’s point of view. Fun and spontaneous trips bring joy. Property may hold strong potential. Academics are average but can improve with focus.

Lucky Number: 4 | Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Health stays solid, Capricorn, letting you manage multiple responsibilities with ease. Financially, balance is key—monitor your spending. Career-wise, things are smooth and team harmony helps with productivity. Family life feels stable, though possibly uneventful, so create special moments together. Love may feel distant emotionally, but showing vulnerability can help. Travel brings a refreshing change. Real estate could offer good opportunities—evaluate carefully. Education progresses steadily and recognition may come soon.

Lucky Number: 2 | Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Your immune system might be weaker this week, Aquarius—prioritize rest and care. A steady income brings peace of mind. At work, collaboration boosts progress, so welcome teamwork. Family may need compromise—patience will serve you well. Love life glows with emotional fulfillment. Travel is smooth and even routine travel may feel lighter. Property discussions may involve legal or value-related concerns. Studies may feel unfocused—stick to a plan to improve outcomes.

Lucky Number: 9 | Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Pisces, it’s time to focus on self-care—don’t overlook signs of exhaustion. Financially, things feel stable and allow for future planning. Career may bring well-earned rewards and appreciation. Family dynamics could shift, but your flexibility will help. Romance feels magical and deeply emotional. Travel could be frequent but manageable. Property matters may seem uncertain, so delay if unsure. Your academic journey is on track—stay persistent and success will follow.

Lucky Number: 3 | Lucky Colour: Yellow