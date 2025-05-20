International rating agency project India’s GDP growth at 6.9 per cent

New Delhi: Ratings agency ICRA projected India’s GDP growth at 6.9 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, and at 6.3 per cent for the full financial year 2024-25. ICRA projected the year-on-year (YoY) expansion of the GDP to rise to 6.9 per cent in Q4 FY 2025, from 6.2 per cent in Q3 FY2025. ICRA projects a sharp step-down in the full-year GDP expansion to 6.3 per cent in FY2024-25, from 9.2 per cent in FY 2023-24.

Meanwhile in February, the National Statistics Office (NSO) had projected the Indian economy to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2024-25. To achieve the NSO’s projected 6.5 per cent growth in FY25, the GDP growth in Q4 or March quarter should be 7.6 per cent. The NSO is scheduled to release the provisional estimates of FY25 GDP and quarterly estimates for Q4 on May 30.

In FY25, the Indian economy in June, September and December quarters grew at 6.5 per cent, 5.6 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively.