L-70, Zu-23, Schilka guns key in stopping Pakistan’s drone swarm: Army officer

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Indian Army officials highlighted the critical role of gun-based air defence systems in neutralising Pakistan’s large-scale drone swarm attacks. Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, praised the effectiveness of legacy systems like the L-70, Zu-23, and Schilka. He credited the Indian Army’s strategic decision to retain and upgrade these systems, while other nations shifted focus entirely to missiles. According to Lt Gen D’Cunha, these guns were responsible for downing nearly 60 percent of the 800 to 1000 drones launched by Pakistan over four days, effectively preventing civilian casualties.

Lt Gen D’Cunha stressed that India’s future air defence strategy must focus not only on securing military installations but also on protecting population centres near the borders. He referenced global models like the U.S. C-RAM and Israel’s Iron Dome, which are specifically designed to defend urban areas from aerial threats. He acknowledged that while India has made significant progress, especially with systems like Akash, more work is needed to refine capabilities against smaller drones and enhance overall detection and response mechanisms through better sensors and faster information-sharing networks.

The general also revealed that Pakistan had used kamikaze drones to overwhelm radar systems, sending cheaper drones in large numbers at low altitudes. However, the Indian Army had anticipated such tactics and conducted a simulation exercise in late April to prepare. Operation Sindoor showcased India’s readiness in modern warfare, especially in counter-drone tactics, and reflected the country’s “Shishupala Doctrine”—a strategy of restraint followed by swift, decisive action once provoked beyond a threshold. The operation demonstrated effective coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force through integrated command and control systems.