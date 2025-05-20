Pakistan mocked for promoting Gen Asim Munir to Field Marshal after Operation Sindoor loss

In an unusual and widely ridiculed move, Pakistan has promoted its Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, to the ceremonial rank of Field Marshal just days after suffering a major military setback in Operation Sindoor. The decision has sparked mockery as the promotion came after India’s decisive counteroffensive exposed Pakistan’s military vulnerabilities and its support for terror networks. General Munir, now the first Pakistani army chief in modern times to be honoured following a military failure, is being compared to General Ayub Khan — the only other Pakistani officer to hold the title, which he gave himself in 1959 after a coup.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on the night of May 6–7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which killed 26 civilians. The Indian military conducted precise strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, eliminating over 100 terrorists including key masterminds of past major attacks. India also hit 11 Pakistani airbases, inflicting heavy damage on strategic infrastructure, aircraft, and runways, while successfully neutralizing Pakistan’s retaliatory drone strike with its air defence systems.

Despite significant losses — including the destruction of roughly 20% of its air force assets — Pakistan has attempted to frame the outcome as a success and celebrated General Munir’s leadership with a promotion. The global community has largely dismissed Pakistan’s narrative, instead focusing on its deep-rooted connections to terrorism. Indian officials and analysts have interpreted Islamabad’s move as a desperate bid to manage domestic perception after a crushing blow, both militarily and diplomatically.