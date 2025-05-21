76% of India’s Population Faces High Risk from Extreme Heat: Study

A recent study by the Delhi-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) reveals that 57 percent of India’s districts, home to 76 percent of the population, are at very high risk of extreme heat. This heat exposure is characterized by unusually warm nights, rising relative humidity, and intensified heat island effects in densely populated urban areas. The study assessed 734 districts using 35 indicators to analyze the impact of climate change on heat hazards from 1982 to 2022, focusing on hazard, exposure, and vulnerability factors.

The research highlights significant trends, including an increase in warm nights and higher humidity levels, especially across northern India’s Indo-Gangetic Plain. Key urban centers like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bhopal, and Bhubaneswar are facing heightened heat risks, along with several rural districts in Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, where many agricultural workers are exposed. Over the past decade, 70 percent of districts have experienced more than five additional very warm nights per summer compared to previous decades, making it harder for the human body to cool down and recover from daytime heat.

The study also notes that relative humidity in North India has increased by up to 10 percent, raising levels from 30-40 percent to 40-50 percent in traditionally drier cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Jaipur, and Varanasi. Since sweating is the body’s primary cooling mechanism, higher humidity impedes evaporation, exacerbating heat stress. Dr. Arunabh Ghose, CEO of CEEW, warned that heat stress is no longer a future threat but a current reality, with India entering an era of intense, prolonged heat, increased humidity, and dangerously warm nights.