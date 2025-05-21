TN moves SC against Centre over NEP-linked fund block, seeks ?2291 crore release

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a suit in the Supreme Court challenging the Union government’s decision to withhold funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education. The Centre’s move was in response to Tamil Nadu’s refusal to implement the PM SHRI scheme and key provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including the three-language formula. In its petition, Tamil Nadu demanded the immediate release of ?2,291.30 crore, along with 6% annual interest on the unpaid amount of ?2,151.59 crore from May 1, 2025, until payment is completed.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the legal action while criticizing the Centre for linking education funds to the NEP, which the State has consistently opposed. Tamil Nadu argues that this withholding violates the principle of cooperative federalism and encroaches on the State’s constitutional right to legislate on education. The State contends that participation in centrally sponsored schemes like PM SHRI must be voluntary and formalized through mutual agreement.

Additionally, the petition seeks a declaration from the Supreme Court that the NEP 2020 and PM SHRI scheme are not binding on Tamil Nadu without consent. It calls the Centre’s actions unconstitutional and demands that letters from the Ministry of Education pressuring the State be declared null and void. Tamil Nadu also seeks assurance that the Centre will continue disbursing its statutory 60% share under the Right to Education Act before each academic year, in accordance with legal obligations.