India announces closure of airspace over these regions: Details

Kolkata: India has announced a brief closure of airspace over a region surrounding the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The airspace closure was announced for planned air activity, set to take place for three hours each on May 23 and 24. According to a report in Indian Express, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is issued by authorities.

As per the NOTAM, no civilian aircraft will be permitted to operate in the designated airspace at any altitude during this period. The NOTAM, issued on the evening of May 16, does not specify the exact nature of the air activity.

According to the NOTAM, the specified airspace—over a polygonal area around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with maximum corridor length of around 500 km—will be restricted between 01:30 and 04:30 UTC (7 am and 10 am IST) on May 23 and 24, and consequently nine international flight routes will be closed for these periods without any alternative routes being made available. The affected altitudes are listed as ground to unlimited, which means that civilian aircraft are not allowed to operate even at very high altitudes over the specified area during the restriction windows.