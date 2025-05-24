Domestic air traffic rises 10% in April; FY26 growth seen at 7–10%: ICRA

India’s domestic air travel continued its upward trend in April 2025, with passenger traffic rising 10.2% year-on-year to an estimated 145.5 lakh, up from 132 lakh in April 2024, according to ICRA. However, compared to March 2025, growth was flat, indicating a pause in momentum. The report also noted that airline seat capacity increased 6.9% year-on-year but declined 4.2% from the previous month, suggesting a slight reduction in operational scale on a month-to-month basis.

For the full financial year 2024–25, domestic passenger traffic reached around 1,653.8 lakh, marking a 7.6% rise over FY24 and a 16.8% increase from pre-Covid levels in FY20. International travel also rebounded strongly, with Indian carriers recording 338.6 lakh international passengers — a 14.1% jump year-on-year and 49% higher than pre-pandemic levels. This reflects a broad recovery in both domestic and overseas air travel demand.

ICRA has maintained a “stable” outlook for the Indian aviation sector in FY26, supported by expectations of continued moderate growth in passenger numbers and a stable cost environment. The report highlighted that the industry demonstrated steady pricing and yield performance in FY25. Going forward, domestic air passenger traffic is projected to grow between 7% and 10% in FY26, indicating continued positive momentum in the aviation industry.