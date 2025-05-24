Know the difference between Lake Mansarovar and Lake Rakshastal

New Delhi: The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to start on June 30 this year. Apart from visiting Mount Kailash, during this journey, people also visit Lake Mansarovar and Lake Rakshastal. Both of these lakes are situated at a distance of 2-3 kilometres.

The people of Tibet consider Rakshastal a cursed lake and Mansarovar a holy lake. The same belief is there in Hinduism as well. However, it is a matter of curiosity for scientists, too, because despite having similar conditions, these two lakes are different.

Differences between Lake Mansarovar and Lake Rakshatal

Lake Manasarovar Lake Rakshastal

Symbol of purity and light. Symbol of impurity and darkness.

Bathing place of the gods. Abode of the Asuras.

The water of Mansarovar Lake is sweet and drinkable. The water of Rakshasatal is highly salty and not drinkable.

This lake is formed by the water streams flowing from the Himalayas. This lake is formed by melting snow and underground water.

The colour of this lake is clear and blue. The water of Rakshasa Tal is deep blue and changes colour frequently.

This lake is famous for worship, bathing, and meditation. You can see the Rakshastal only from a distance; going near it and taking a bath here is prohibited.

Fish and other aquatic life can be seen in Mansarovar Lake.

No aquatic life is seen in Rakshasatal; there is no vegetation around it.

It is related to Shiva-Parvati, Brahma, positivity, peace and Sun. Rakshasatal is related to negativity, impurity, darkness, the Moon, and Ravana.

In Buddhism, Mansarovar Lake is a symbol of light, and Rakshastal is a symbol of darkness. According to Hinduism, Mansarovar Lake is the lake of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. While Rakshastal is believed to be related to Ravana. Therefore, Rakshastal is also known as Ravana Tal. There are no islands in the middle of Mansarovar Lake, whereas there are islands named Dola, Dosharba, and Lachato near Rakshastal.