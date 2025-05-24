Lord Vishnu Mantras to chant to bring prosperity in life

Mumbai: Lord Vishnu is also known as Narayana. Lord Vishnu is the part of the Hindu trinity of gods, along with Brahma and Shiva. Brahma is the creator, Shiva is the destroyer, and Vishnu is the protector or preserver.

Chanting Vishnu mantras to invoke Vishnu’s blessings is believed to have numerous benefits.

Moola Vishnu Mantra:

Om Namo Narayanaya

The Mantra means, ‘I bow before the Almighty’.

This mantra is a salutation to Vishnu. It is believed that the Om Namo Narayanaya Mantra can take one to Vaikuntha after death for a blissful afterlife. Vaikuntha means ‘being desireless’, so one can become free of all desires fears by chanting the Mantra.

Mukti Mantra:

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

This Mantra means, ‘I bow to the Lord who lives in everyone’s hearts.’

This Mantra, when chanted, develops compassion towards others. It gives rise to love and can help remove obstacles.

Shri Vishnu Mantra:

Tvameva Maataa Ca Pitaa Tvameva Tvameva Bandhush-Ca Sakhaa Tvam-Eva

Tvameva Viidyaa Dravinnam Tvam-Eva Tvameva Sarvam Mama Deva Deva??

The Mantra means, ‘O Lord, you are my father and mother, you are also my friend and brother, you are wealth and education itself, I perceive my hopes and salvation in you’.

It is helpful to chant this Mantra when one is facing a problem or requires guidance. Reciting this Mantra helps one gain concentration and that Vishnu would guide one always.

Vishnu Mangalam Mantra:

Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnuh, Mangalam Garunadhwajah

Mangalam Pundari Kakshah, Mangalaya Tano Harih

The Mantra means, ‘All auspiciousness to Lord Vishnu, all auspiciousness to the one who has Garuda as His flag. All auspiciousness to the One whose eyes are like lotus flowers, and auspiciousness to Hari.’

This Mantra is chanted to invoke Vishnu’s blessings during auspicious functions like Pooja, arati, marriage, etc.

Purana Mantra on Vishnu:

Om Apavitrah Pavitro Vaa Sarva-Avasthaam Gato-[A]pi Vaa |

Yah Smaret-Punnddariikaakssam Sa Baahya-Abhyantarah Shucih ||

The Mantra means, ’ If one is impure or pure, or even in all other conditions, one who remembers Pundarikaksha (Vishnu), will be pure both outwardly and inwardly.’

This is one of the main Vishnu Mantras. Chanting it helps to remove sins and free people from emotional connections that cause sorrow.

Vishnu Gayatri Mantra:

Om Shri Vishnave Cha Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Vishnuh Prachodayat

This Mantra means, ‘Let me meditate on Lord Vishnu, Oh, Lord Vasudeva, give me higher intellect, And let Lord Vishnu illuminate my mind’.

This Mantra, like all other Gayatri Mantras, helps remove fear and illusions.