Salt And Pepper Chicken Recipe

Mumbai: This preparation of the dish is remarkably similar to that of Chilli chicken.

Salt, sesame oil, egg yolk, and a few spoons of egg white are used to marinate chicken strips. After that, combine cornstarch and potato starch with the marinated chicken and stir thoroughly. In a kadhai, deep-fry the marinated chicken till golden brown and crisp.

Also Read: Know the difference between Lake Mansarovar and Lake Rakshastal

In a mortar, crush the peppercorns or if you don’t have a mortar, use pepper powder instead. Heat oil on a wok, and add garlic and red chillies. Combine onions, capsicums, sugar, salt and sesame oil in a mixing bowl. After that, season the fried chicken with crushed pepper and put it in the pan. Serve with spring onions as a garnish. Serve this hot and spicy salt and pepper chicken with fried rice or Hakka noodles or eat as a snack.