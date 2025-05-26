Delhi HC questions NTA over alleged JEE Main scorecard error

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) following a petition alleging inconsistencies in the scorecards of the JEE Main 2025 exam. The petitioner, an Indian student based in Muscat, Oman, claimed that his scorecard showed two different percentiles—55.39 and 89.41—for the same application number. While the NTA confirmed the lower percentile as correct and labeled the other as forged, the petitioner argued that no proper investigation was carried out before making this determination.

The NTA referred the case to its Unfair Means (UFM) Committee, which, according to the plea, failed to conduct an inquiry or issue a show-cause notice. The petitioner, unaware of any final report, appeared for the second session on April 2. However, his result was later marked as “UFM,” and he was debarred from appearing in the JEE Main for the next two years. The NTA cited examination rules from the JEE Main 2025 Information Bulletin to justify the decision, which the petitioner argues is misapplied since he only submitted one application.

The petition further contends that despite the NTA’s claim on May 20 that the final scorecard had been uploaded, the UFM status persisted on May 21. The petitioner is seeking urgent resolution as admissions under the DASA scheme for foreign nationals to institutions like NITs and IIITs begin in early June. The case has been listed for hearing on May 29, with the petitioner requesting the court’s intervention to restore his eligibility and correct the scorecard.