Hindu Mahasabha may contest Nilambur bypoll if BJP opts out

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has announced plans to contest the Nilambur by-election if the BJP chooses not to field a candidate. State president Swami Bhadrananda criticized the BJP’s indecision, accusing the party of enabling allegations of vote trading by rival political fronts. He emphasized that the BJP’s growth wasn’t only from electoral wins but also from its role in spreading dharma-based ideologies and motivating its workers. He stressed that this ideological commitment was reason enough to participate in elections, and if the BJP doesn’t step up, the Mahasabha will.

Bhadrananda further questioned the BJP’s motives, asserting that “true Hindus” would no longer accept the political bargaining of their votes. He declared that the Hindu Mahasabha would field a strong candidate in Nilambur to protect the dignity and interests of Sanatanis if the BJP fails to act. Meanwhile, the BJP remains divided on whether to contest the bypoll, with most party leaders viewing the election as politically insignificant and preferring to focus on local body elections. A final decision will be made after discussions with NDA and national leadership.

In the Congress camp, tension is brewing over candidate selection. PV Anwar has publicly opposed the possible nomination of Aryadan Shaukat, claiming he did not resign to help someone else become an MLA. Anwar expressed his frustration with the delay in joining the UDF, saying he was promised only associate membership—likening it to standing at a bus door without a seat. He criticized the leadership’s handling of the situation and responded sharply to KPCC president Sunny’s claim of not recommending a Christian candidate, dismissing his authority by pointing out his brief tenure in office.