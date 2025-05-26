Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro have been launched in select global markets. Price of Honor 400 Pro is set at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is available in Lunar Grey, Tidal Blue, and Midnight Black shades.

Meanwhile, the Honor 400 is priced at GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and GBP 449 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB option. The standard model comes in Desert Gold, Meteor Silver, and Midnight Black shades. Both handsets are currently available for purchase in select global markets.

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Honor 400 Pro runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,280×2,800 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The screen is touted to deliver 5,000-nits peak brightness and 460ppi pixel density. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 750 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Honor 400 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX856 telephoto camera with OIS and 3X optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor 400 Pro include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, Galileo, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, and OTG. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, IR control and proximity light sensor. The phone is IP68 + IP69 certified for dust and water resistance. It offers dual stereo speakers.

The Honor 400 Pro carries a 5,300mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The wired charging technology is advertised to fill the battery from zero to 51 percent in just 15 minutes, while the wireless charging feature is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 33 percent in 15 minutes. Honor states that the battery will retain a minimum 80 percent of its original capacity even after four years of use.

The standard Honor 400 has the same SIM and software specifications as the Pro model. The Honor 400 ships with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,736 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000-nits peak brightness, and 460ppi pixel density. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and a maximum 512GB of onboard storage.

Honor 400 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch main sensor with f/1.9 aperture and OIS support and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with up to 30x digital zoom. It boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options and sensors on the Honor 400 are identical to the Pro model. It has an IP65-certified build. It uses the same 5,300mAh Silicon-Carbon battery but gets only 66wired charging. The Honor 400 series ships with several AI-based imaging features like HD Moving Photo, Moving Photo Collage, AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and AI Portrait Snap, among others. It includes an “Image to Video” feature backed by Google Cloud, which can convert an image into a brief video. The series also comes with Google’s Gemini AI assistant.