IMD Issues Red Alert as Heavy Rains Persist in North Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala over the next five days, due to strengthening westerly winds and the influence of two low-pressure systems—one over Marathwada and another expected to develop over the central-west and north Bay of Bengal by May 27. As a result, the state is likely to experience intense rain from May 26 to 30, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall today.

A red alert has been issued for several districts today, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, in particular, are expected to receive very heavy rainfall and are under red alert on May 27 as well. These districts may see rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm within 24 hours, which can cause dangerous weather conditions.

In addition, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for other districts during this period. Orange alerts—indicating very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm—have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha on May 26, and for other northern districts on later dates. Yellow alerts—signaling heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm—are in place for most districts from May 27 to 30. The IMD has warned that such rainfall could lead to flash floods, landslides, and urban waterlogging, and has urged the public and authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.