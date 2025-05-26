India’s exports of petroleum products decline by 12.5% in April

New Delhi: India’s exports of petroleum products declined by 12.5% in volume terms to 4.2 million tonnes in April. It was at 4.8 million tonnes in April 2024. In value terms too, the exports declined by almost 35% to $2.4 billion during the fiscal year compared with $3.7 billion in the same period a year ago. Data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed this.

The decline in petroleum products exports during last month were mainly due to a decrease in exports of high-speed diesel (HSD) and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Imports of refined oil products also declined by 9% on-year to 3.9 million tonnes in April. The import bill for these products reduced by 14% to $1.8 billion.

‘Imports made due to deficit in production like LPG and Lubes accounted for 45.9% share of total petroleum products import during April 2025 as compared to 43.0% during April 2024,’ PPAC said.

Petcoke accounted for 29.3% of the total imports during the month with the entire quantity being imported by private players.

Also Read: List of top-10 largest economies in the world; Know India’s position

India’s consumption of petroleum products during last month remained muted at 20.1 million tonnes, same as last year. For FY26, the country has projected its domestic petroleum product demand to reach a record 252.9 million tonnes.

According to data by global real-time data and analytics provider, Kpler, India’s export of petroleum products in April declined by 22% to 1.12 million barrels per day against 1.44 million barrels per day in March. On an year-on-year basis, exports fell over 7% from 1.20 million barrels in April 2024.

The United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Netherlands emerged as the top destinations for the country’s petroleum products exports last month. However, exports to all three countries declined in April.