List of top-10 largest economies in the world; Know India’s position

New Delhi: India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Indian public policy think tank NITI Aayog’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BVR Subrahmanyam, announced this , citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.

The official IMF data of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2025 marked India’s position at $4.19 trillion based on the current prices. Subrahmanyam also predicted that India may soon surpass Germany and become the third-largest economy in the world.

List of Top 10 Economies (As per GDP in US$):

United States: GDP current prices at $30.51 trillion.

China: GDP current prices at $19.23 trillion.

Germany: GDP current prices at $4.74 trillion.

India: GDP current prices at $4.19 trillion.

Japan: GDP current prices at $4.19 trillion.

United Kingdom: GDP current prices at $3.84 trillion.

France: GDP current prices at $3.21 trillion.

Italy: GDP current prices at $2.42 trillion.

Canada: GDP current prices at $2.23 trillion.

Brazil: GDP current prices at $2.13 trillion.

According to the IMF data cited above, all the current GDP numbers are based on the 2025 data release.