Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price again surged in Kerala. Gold price surged Rs 360 to Rs 71960 per 8 gram and Rs 45 to Rs 8995 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 96,190/10 gram 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,174/10 gram. And, silver prices today are at Rs 97,690/kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts opened slightly higher by Rs 113 or 0.12% at Rs 96,050/10 gram. This indicates a Rs 5,160 surge in the prices of gold from their low of Rs 90,890/10 grams, hit on May 15. Meanwhile, silver July futures contracts opened flat at Rs 98,045/kg, slightly higher by Rs 42 or 0.04%

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,344.36 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $3,344.60. Price of spot silver gained 0.4% to $33.47 an ounce, platinum was steady at $1,085.63 and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $986.75.