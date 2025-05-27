Komaki Electric launches new electric utility scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric vehicle brand Komaki Electric, has rolled out its newest electric utility scooter — the CAT 2.0 Eco. This electric utility scooter designed especially for delivery riders, small businesses, and everyday commuters is priced at just Rs 69,999. The Komaki CAT 2.0 Eco is available at all authorised Komaki dealerships and online at shop.komaki.in.

Its strong frame and large rear rack make it perfect for carrying heavier loads, ideal for food delivery, e-commerce, and small shop deliveries. The scooter also features an ergonomic design to ensure comfort during long work hours.

The scooter uses advanced LiFePO4 batteries. It also includes an economy mode to help save power on longer routes, without affecting performance. Riders will benefit from a Smart Display Console that shows real-time data like battery level, speed, and trip details.