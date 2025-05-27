Maserati launches new convertible supercar in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer, renowned for its sports cars, sedans, and SUVs, Maserati has introduced its new convertible supercar, the MC20 Cielo, in India. This luxury model costs Rs 5.31 crore (ex-showroom).

The MC20 Cielo is the convertible version of the MC20 coupe, featuring a retractable glass roof that opens or closes in just 12 seconds. This unique roof can change from transparent to opaque with the press of a button.

The MC20 Cielo houses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine called “Nettuno,” producing 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque. This powerful engine allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 3 seconds. Additionally, it boasts a top speed of over 320 km/h.

The Cielo has a slightly slower acceleration due to the extra weight of its folding roof. Weighing 1,560kg, it is 85 kg heavier than the MC20 coupe. Its glass roof measures 909 mm in length and 615 mm in width. Maserati is also offering a special edition of the MC20 Cielo called the “PrimaSerie,” limited to just 60 units worldwide, featuring unique designs and badges.