FLY91 announces new direct flights connecting these cities: Details

Panaji: Regional airline in India, FLY91, announced direct flights between Goa and Solapur. This new route marks FLY91’s eighth destination, including four in Maharashtra: Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, and now Solapur. Travellers can now book tickets for the new Goa–Solapur route.
Solapur, is an important textile and industrial centre in south-western Maharashtra. The city is also a gateway to five revered pilgrimage sites. FLY91’s direct flights from Goa allow travellers to conveniently visit significant religious destinations like the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur, Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur, Swami Samarth Maharaj Temple in Akkalkot, Sri Narasimha Saraswati Swami Math in Gangapur, and the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.
Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI launched in India: Price, Features
Based at Manohar International Airport in Goa, FLY91 currently connects regional centres such as Hyderabad and Pune with tier II and tier III destinations including Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, and Goa.
Post Your Comments