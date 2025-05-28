Forex Market: Indian rupee decline against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday. As per forex traders, the Indian currency was dragged down by strengthening American currency and an uptrend in crude oil prices. The local unit also remained under pressure due to increased dollar demand at the end of the month from exporters and banks, even though foreign fund inflow stayed muted amid mixed sentiment in domestic equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 85.59 and fell further to 85.71 before trading again at 85.63 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 23 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee closed 30 paise lower at 85.40 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.30 per cent at 99.72. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Indian equities worth Rs 348.45 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.