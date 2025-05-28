Volkswagen Golf GTI launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-oriented hatchback is the second model of the brand in the Indian market to carry the “GTI” suffix in its name, following the Polo GTI, which was earlier discontinued.

The Golf GTI will be sold in the Indian market via the CBU route, with the deliveries scheduled to begin in June. Specifically, 150 units of the car allocated for the Indian market have already been booked. If reports are to be trusted, the automaker will bring 100 more units of the car in response to the demand.

Also Read: Xiaomi 15S Pro launched: Details

The Volkswagen Golf GTI offered in India features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, generating 265 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which efficiently delivers power to the front wheels. Additionally, the Golf GTI is equipped with an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock, enhancing its performance and handling.

The car boasts impressive acceleration figures for the Golf GTI, claiming it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. Furthermore, the vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 267 kmph.

The hatchback features seven airbags, rear-view camera & park distance control, and a suite of Level 2 ADAS features. The list includes adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, lane assist, travel assist, rear traffic alert, and more.

As for interiors, it includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports voice commands driven by Chat GPT. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a GTI-specific digital display featuring red accents. Other highlights consist of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-zone climate control, heated and power-adjustable front seats, paddle shifters, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.