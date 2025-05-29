Eid Al Adha 2025: UAE announces holidays for private sector

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE announced Eid Al Adha holidays for private sector. Private sector employees in the UAE will receive a four-day holiday for the upcoming Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha in June, starting from 9 Dhul Hijjah.

Employees will begin their holiday on 9 Dhul Hijjah, corresponding to Thursday, June 5, and it will continue through 12 Dhul Hijjah (1446 AH), ending on Sunday, June 8. As a result, private sector employees will enjoy a four-day break in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha, which includes the weekend. Official work will resume on Monday, 9 June 2025.

The announcement follows the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Tuesday evening, which indicated that the last month of the Islamic calendar would start on Wednesday, May 28. The Dhul Hijjah crescent was spotted by astronomers on several instances on Tuesday.

Public sector employees will also get similar days of holidays. A unified holiday policy implemented in the UAE for public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal breaks throughout the year.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. It is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the traditional sacrifice of livestock, with meat shared among family, friends, and those in need.