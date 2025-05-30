Association urges Kerala govt to delay school reopening due to heavy rain

The Kerala Private Unaided Schools Management Association has appealed to the state government to postpone school reopenings by a week due to persistent heavy rain across the state. The association highlighted that overflowing water bodies and poor weather conditions have hampered pre-reopening maintenance and preparations. The association’s president and secretary urged the Education Department to assess the situation and take appropriate action to ensure student safety.

The association also raised concerns over delays in granting approvals to private schools that are awaiting clearance from the government. They criticized the Education Department for citing “government policy” as the reason for stalling approvals and claimed that the minister’s comments on private school operations were misleading. The association maintained that schools following proper regulations should be permitted to function and warned that they may organize protests if the government fails to act.

Separately, Kottayam District Collector John V Samuel declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on May 31, 2025, due to continuing rainfall and adverse weather alerts. The holiday applies to Anganwadis, schools conducting vacation classes, tuition centers, and institutions running vacation training or religious classes, as a precautionary measure in light of worsening weather conditions.